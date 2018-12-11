  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arlington, Arlington Police, Cell Phone Stores, North Texas, robberies, Robbery Suspect, serial robber, surveillance images, Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect targeting cell phone stores.

The first robbery happened on November 14.

The suspect has been seen on surveillance cameras wearing the same black and grey hooded sweatshirt, jeans, shoes and bandana covering his face.

asuspect1 Armed Suspected Wanted In At Least 5 North Texas Cell Phone Store Robberies

Arlington cell phone store robber (surveillance)

He’s believed to be approximately 5’03” and 200 pounds. The suspect pulled a knife in the first three robberies and a handgun in the last two.

Detectives have not ruled out the possibility that the suspect may be responsible for similar robberies in the North Texas area.

The specific crimes linked in Arlington include:

11/14/2018 – Boost Mobile at 3200 S. Cooper St.
11/19/2018 – Metro PCS at 8021 Matlock Rd.
11/20/2018 – Boost Mobile at 3200 S. Cooper St.
11/24/2018 – Boost Mobile at 5975 S. Cooper St.
12/06/2018 – Boost Mobile at 2418 S. Collins St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Robbery Detective Youngblood at 817-459-5336 or Detective Holloway at 817-459-5739.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s