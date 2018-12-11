ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect targeting cell phone stores.

The first robbery happened on November 14.

The suspect has been seen on surveillance cameras wearing the same black and grey hooded sweatshirt, jeans, shoes and bandana covering his face.

He’s believed to be approximately 5’03” and 200 pounds. The suspect pulled a knife in the first three robberies and a handgun in the last two.

Detectives have not ruled out the possibility that the suspect may be responsible for similar robberies in the North Texas area.

The specific crimes linked in Arlington include:

11/14/2018 – Boost Mobile at 3200 S. Cooper St.

11/19/2018 – Metro PCS at 8021 Matlock Rd.

11/20/2018 – Boost Mobile at 3200 S. Cooper St.

11/24/2018 – Boost Mobile at 5975 S. Cooper St.

12/06/2018 – Boost Mobile at 2418 S. Collins St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Robbery Detective Youngblood at 817-459-5336 or Detective Holloway at 817-459-5739.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.