FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A four-person delegation of city council members from Baltimore spent 20 hours over two days in Fort Worth vetting the man nominated by the Baltimore mayor to be that city’s next Police Commissioner.

The visit was part of the city council’s looking into the background of current Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.

joel fitzgerald Baltimore Council Members Come To Fort Worth To Vet Chief Fitzgerald For Police Commissioner

Joel Fitzgerald (credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The Baltimore leaders spent time speaking with Fort Worth elected leaders, police, clergy and residents about Chief Fitzgerald.

Baltimore City Council President Bernard Young said his office will compile the information gathered during their trip and issue a report in advance of the January 5 public hearing for Chief Fitzgerald’s nomination.

Anthony White, the Vice President of the Fort Worth Police Officer’s Association tweeted a phone of the group and said, “It was a pleasure to meet Baltimore City Council members today in Fort Worth.”

