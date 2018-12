WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – A scathing new report finds one of the largest data breaches in U.S. history was “entirely preventable.” A 14-month congressional investigation slammed credit rating agency Equifax for lacking preventative measures in a data breach that exposed the personal information of 148 million Americans last year.

According to the House report, hackers gained access to the Equifax network in May of last year and attacked the company for 76 days.

