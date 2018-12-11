DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have connected at least nine robberies and carjackings in their city and possibly two more in neighboring suburbs.

As police work to find the suspects, the victims have a warning for others to be vigilant.

Brianna Martinez says she takes precautions and tries to be aware of her surroundings after dark, but she still fell victim.

Martinez was walking from her car to her front door, around 6 p.m., when she was held at gunpoint and robbed. She says she was in front of her home when a group of men jumped out of a car, pinned her to the ground with a gun, and took her phone and purse.

“I’m just like everyone else. I’m your Average Joe. Why would you want to choose me out of everyone and violate my space to make me feel unsafe my own home?” she wonders.

The rash of robberies began with a carjacking in Red Oak last week. Since then, reports have come in from North Oak Cliff to East Dallas.

Dallas police have gotten a look at the suspects. Two masked men were caught on surveillance video at a Carrollton home where the owner was robbed over the weekend.

Police have also recovered several stolen cars that they believe are being used and then ditched by the criminals. Detectives are dusting those vehicles for fingerprints.

In the meantime, officers are stepping up patrols in some neighborhoods and asking people to be extra careful.