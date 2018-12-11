DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One victim of the recent robbery spree in Dallas told CBS 11 Tuesday he and some of his neighbors called 911 a total of eight times asking for police to respond after the violent attack.

They waited and waited some more.

The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, said he was attacked by four masked gunmen earlier this month.

“They had me on the ground — gun against my head… I did my best not to look at their faces… I didn’t care.. I wanted them to get whatever they needed out of me… They pulled each credit card and ATM card out of my wallet, put it in front of my face, asked me for the pin and said if you give me the wrong pin you’re dead, we’ll shoot you.”

He said a neighbor saw what was happening and called 911.

“I went to a few other neighbors, let them know what happened. They came over, they all called from their personal phones,” the victim told CBS 11.

He said two and a half hours went by as they waited for police officers to show up.

“I kept saying ‘are you kidding me?’ This is ridiculous, this could be a really bad deal! These guys said they’re coming back to get us.”

The next day, the victim said he met with his city council member and Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall.

“She said the root of the problem was 911 and again she apologized immensely, she just could not apologize enough and I’m like I’m glad you’re sorry but what are we going to do about fixing this problem?”

Dallas police sent CBS 11 a statement on the matter:

The Dallas Police Department received a complaint regarding an unacceptable response time to a December 2nd robbery call. An internal investigation into the incident confirmed that this call should have been updated and expedited but was not due to human error. DPD takes response times very seriously and regrets that our response to this call was not handled in accordance with the standard to which we hold ourselves accountable. The department has taken initial steps in furthering training for dispatchers and will be deploying the necessary supervision to improve oversight and accountability.

The victim said Chief Hall didn’t discuss with him directly how the department plans to improve response times, but says he’s meeting with her again Thursday.