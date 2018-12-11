NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly 30,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage links was recalled after five people complained about finding metal in their meat.

CTI Foods made the sausage links and packaged them in August, then shipped them to a facility in Tennessee and to retail stores, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Monday in a news release.

The recalled sausages involve 23.4-ounce pouches of “Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n’ Serve Original Sausage Links made with pork and turkey, with a “use-by” date of Jan. 31, 2019. The product bears the case code A6382168, with a time stamp of 11:58 through 01:49. It also includes the establishment number “EST. 19085” on the back of the packaging.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855) 382.3101.