UPDATE: Fort Worth Police tweeted again at 2:53 p.m. to say they identified the suspect in 37 minutes.

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Police Department is trying to find a man who stole someone’s golf clubs.

He’s driving a maroon Ford Fusion that may or may not have a driver’s side door that opens.

screen shot 2018 12 11 at 1 59 03 pm Fort Worth Police Mock Golf Clubs Thief Dubbing Him Doof Of Hazzard

Doof of Hazzard (Fort Worth Police)

The suspect got in and out of his car through the driver’s side window with the door closed and while police want to catch him, they also wanted to make fun of him.

He walked into an open garage in Fort Worth and stole the golf bag full of clubs.

Fort Worth Police tweeted, “‘Doof of Hazzard’ This ‘doof’ stole golf clubs – Dukes of Hazzard style – from a #FortWorth garage on Dec. 1. Please call 817-392-4755 if you recognize him. @John_Schneider @_CatherineBach @wopatofficial”

Police even tagged three of the stars of the popular Dukes of Hazzard TV show from 1979 to 1985.

Officials are not sure if them Duke boys are up for a case like this one.

screen shot 2018 12 11 at 2 00 31 pm Fort Worth Police Mock Golf Clubs Thief Dubbing Him Doof Of Hazzard

Doof of Hazzard (Fort Worth Police)

screen shot 2018 12 11 at 1 59 50 pm Fort Worth Police Mock Golf Clubs Thief Dubbing Him Doof Of Hazzard

Doof of Hazzard (Fort Worth Police)

