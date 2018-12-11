Filed Under:Drew Robinson, MLB, Patrick Wisdom, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, trade

LAS VEGAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Texas Rangers have traded infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Patrick Wisdom.

The 27-year-old Wisdom made his major league debut last season, hitting .260 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 32 games. He spent most of the season at Triple-A Memphis, hitting .288 with 15 homers and 61 RBIs.

Patrick Wisdom #21 of the St. Louis Cardinals runs past third base during the third inning to score at home plate against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 12, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old Robinson batted .183 with three homers and nine RBIs in 47 games for Texas. He is from Las Vegas, where this trade was announced during the winter meetings.

Centerfielder Drew Robinson #18 of the Texas Rangers dives as a ball hit by Andrew Romine #7 of the Seattle Mariners drops in for a single during the second inning of a game at Safeco Field on September 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Also,  Texas pitcher Brandon McCarthy has been hired by the Rangers as special assistant to the general manager.

McCarthy ended his 14-year career by going 6-3 in 15 starts for the Braves last season. He pitched three years for Texas early in his career.

The Rangers say the 35-year-old McCarthy will be involved in all aspects of pitching development at the major and minor league level.

