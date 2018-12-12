  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign Funds, charity scam, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, former Congressman, Houston, Steve Stockman, Texas, Thomas Dodd

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An aide to former Texas Congressman Steve Stockman is following his former boss to federal prison in a $1.25 million charity and campaign funds scam.

Thomas Dodd of Houston was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months and ordered to repay $800,000.

Dodd pleaded guilty in 2017 to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and to conspiracy to make conduit contributions and false statements.

Prosecutors say Stockman spent funds, solicited for charitable and nonprofit efforts, on personal bills or campaigns.

steve1 e1523563001825 Aide To Former Texas Congressman Steve Stockman Also Goes To Prison

Steve Stockman (Source: Congressman Steve Stockman/Facebook)

Stockman, who’s from the Houston area, in April was convicted on 23 counts including fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. He was sentenced in November to 10 years in prison.

Stockman served in the U.S. House from 1995 until 1997, and from 2013 until 2015. He failed in a U.S. Senate bid.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s