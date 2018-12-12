BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A dramatic rescue was caught on police body-cam as Balch Springs officers caught a 10-year-old boy who jumped from a second-story window to escape an apartment fire.

The fire happened Monday morning as flames could be seen tearing through the eight-unit apartment building, where some residents were trapped.

Police say one of the officers threw his baton at a window to break it, allowing the trapped residents to escape.

The officers could be seen catching a 10-year-old boy as he jumped from the second story.

Police say everyone was able to escape safely, and there were no reported injuries.