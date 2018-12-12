  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Balch Springs, body cam video, Great Video, North Texas

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A dramatic rescue was caught on police body-cam as Balch Springs officers caught a 10-year-old boy who jumped from a second-story window to escape an apartment fire.

The fire happened Monday morning as flames could be seen tearing through the eight-unit apartment building, where some residents were trapped.

Police say one of the officers threw his baton at a window to break it, allowing the trapped residents to escape.

The officers could be seen catching a 10-year-old boy as he jumped from the second story.

Police say everyone was able to escape safely, and there were no reported injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s