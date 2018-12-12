IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving-based Boy Scouts of America is considering bankruptcy as sexual abuse lawsuits pile up.

In recent years, the organization has seen an increase in the number of people suing, alleging it did not do enough to prevent sexual predators from becoming scout leaders.

According to the Wall Street Journal, one of the organization’s top leaders sayid they have a both a social and moral obligation to fairly compensate victims that sue… but still need to continue operations uninterrupted.

The paper reports filing for bankruptcy would stop civil proceedings and give the Boy Scouts an opportunity to negotiate settlements.

There are more than 2,000,000 youth members in the organization nationwide.

To this day the organization maintains they never knowingly hired a sexual predator to work with members.