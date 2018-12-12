WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The House has easily passed the farm bill, a massive legislative package that reauthorizes agriculture programs and food aid.

The legislation has already passed the Senate and is now headed to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it.

President of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Robert McKnight, Jr. issued the following statement in response to its final passage:

“We applaud today’s final passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, and especially thank Chairman Mike Conaway for his skillful leadership that made it possible. The legislation retains many of the hard-fought provisions that were essential to cattle raisers, including authorization for a foot-and-mouth disease vaccine bank and enhancements to important conservation programs such as the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. We look forward to President Trump’s signature, and the opportunity to collaborate with the administration on implementing many of the vital provisions in the 2018 Farm Bill.”

The measure is the result of months of negotiations by lawmakers. It does not make any significant changes to the food stamp program that serves nearly 40 million low-income Americans. Trump and conservatives had pushed to create new work requirements for food stamps, but the Senate rejected the idea.

The bill reauthorizes agriculture and conservation programs, funds trade programs, expands support for struggling dairy farmers and legalizes the cultivation of industrial hemp. The House vote was 369-47.