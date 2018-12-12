  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:airspace, drone pilots, drone training, drones, Irving Police, police officers, Technology

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is training nearly two dozen officers to be drone pilots, in an effort to have the aircraft available for use around the clock.

Rather than having pilots on call, the new program will have four officers working during every shift, who have the unmanned small aircraft in their vehicles.

In addition to the pilots, every officer will be trained to be a visual observer, someone who assist pilots with scanning the airspace to make sure they’re flying safely.

Screen Shot 2018 12 12 at 5.03.33 PM Irving Police Launch Drone Program: It May Help Us Catch A Suspect

Irving Police drone program (CBS 11)

It’s Irving’s first organized drone program. Most of the cost, primarily for the six small aircraft, police said was covered by a city technology grant.

“Let’s not just have a few people who have the capability to use this, who may be on duty,” said department spokesman James McClellan. ‘”Or, otherwise they would have to be called out, and it may be the middle of the night?”

While police departments can operate unmanned aircraft under a certificate of authorization from the FAA, Irving is taking the additional step of having its pilots also test to receive federal remote pilot licenses.

Wednesday, officers were training on the aircraft, practicing grid searches across a football-field sized area, flying 360-degrees around objects to see it from all sides, and zooming in on objects that were miles in the distance.

“It may help with crime scene mapping and photography, our crash scene investigations,” McClellan said. “Or it may help us catch a suspect that flees into a wooded area, or again back to the scenario of a lost child.”

All the pilots are expected to have finished training by next week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s