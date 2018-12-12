WAXAHACHIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A surveyor called police Tuesday to report finding a human skull in a wooded area of Waxahachie.

Officers responded to the scene in the proximity of Howard Road at 4:30 p.m. and confirmed the remains were indeed human.

Remnants of some clothing were found but as nightfall approached, the search was suspended. The area was secured and Wednesday morning, investigative personnel continued their search of the area. Subsequently, more skeletal remains were located along with some other clothing remnants, police said.

The entire area was searched and the all recoverable remains retrieved.

Police said that the remains were exposed to the elements for some time, thus, they can’t determine if the deceased is a man or woman.

The Medical Examiner was notified and investigators are continuing to work toward identifying the person. No identification was found with the remains, police said and it is unknown at this time if they belong to any known missing person.

It appears that the individual was wearing jeans and there were two different shirts found in the vicinity.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Lt. Marcus Brown at 469.309.4426.