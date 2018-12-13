TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s no question… someone’s going on the NAUGHTY list this year!

Police in Forest Hill say they received a late-night call after at least one shot was fired at a man dressed as Santa Claus.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, near the Anglin Drive exit along Interstate-20.

The man channeling Kris Kringle told police he was driving home from a party with his wife when the driver of a red-colored car cut him off as he tried to pass. The person(s) inside the car then opened fire.

The car of the man in the Santa outfit was hit by gunfire, but no one inside was injured.

While the victim did not file a police report and didn’t want to be identified, Forest Hill Police say they are investigating the incident.