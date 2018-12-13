  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bah Humbug, dfw, Forest Hill PD, Forest Hill police, Interstate 20, Kris Kringle, Santa Claus, Shooting, shots fired, St. Nick
Santa Claus walks through a Christmas Tree Farm. (credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s no question… someone’s going on the NAUGHTY list this year!

Police in Forest Hill say they received a late-night call after at least one shot was fired at a man dressed as Santa Claus.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, near the Anglin Drive exit along Interstate-20.

The man channeling Kris Kringle told police he was driving home from a party with his wife when the driver of a red-colored car cut him off as he tried to pass. The person(s) inside the car then opened fire.

The car of the man in the Santa outfit was hit by gunfire, but no one inside was injured.

While the victim did not file a police report and didn’t want to be identified, Forest Hill Police say they are investigating the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s