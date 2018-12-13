NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Numerous bomb threats, coupled with demands for Bitcoin payments were made against all types of locations across the metroplex Thursday.

Similar threats were were sent electronically to numerous locations in the country.

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed a bomb threat was called in, as did the city of Irving.

“We’ve had about a half dozen today. All by email demanding $20,000 in bitcoin by the end of the day,” said Irving police spokesman James McLellan.

The City of Southlake Department of Public Safety tweeted: “Fair citizens, we wanted you to be aware of two incidents we are currently working involving bombs threats to businesses. We have received information that similar threats are being received across the country. The email sent to the business demands Bitcoin in order to not set off the bomb.”

The agency also said the threats were not credible.

Agencies in Arlington, Irving, Southlake, Colleyville and Lewisville also reported receiving threats.

City Hall in Wylie was shut down after an employee received an email stating that there was a bomb located inside of the building.

Police immediately evacuated all employees and customers from city hall, the library and the recreation center. A search resulted in no suspicious packages being located.

Also, as a precautionary measure, the Wylie municipal complex was closed for the remainder of the day.