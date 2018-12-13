HUNT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash involving members of North Texas law enforcement, from different departments, sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning.

It began just after midnight when officers with the Royse City Police Department began chasing a suspect on Interstate-30 in Rockwall County.

Hunt County sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit as it entered Greenville city limits.

Officials say a Hunt County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a Royse City PD vehicle crash into each other after the suspect “made an evasive maneuver” to take an exit off the interstate.

Both the sheriff’s deputy and police officer were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, however, continued on. With other law enforcement in pursuit, the chase continued on, traveling on several highways until Hunt County sheriff’s deputies deployed spike strips.

With the vehicle disabled, the suspect made a run for it but was eventually located, taken into custody and booked into the Rockwall County Jail.