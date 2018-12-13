  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:chase, deputy crash, dfw, Hunt County Sheriff's Department, Hunt County Sheriff's Office, police chase, police crash, Royse City Police

HUNT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash involving members of North Texas law enforcement, from different departments, sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning.

It began just after midnight when officers with the Royse City Police Department began chasing a suspect on Interstate-30 in Rockwall County.

Hunt County sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit as it entered Greenville city limits.

Hunt Co Crash 2 Crash During Chase In Hunt County Sends 2 Officers To The Hospital

(credit: Hunt County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say a Hunt County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a Royse City PD vehicle crash into each other after the suspect “made an evasive maneuver” to take an exit off the interstate.

Both the sheriff’s deputy and police officer were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hunt Co crash 1 Crash During Chase In Hunt County Sends 2 Officers To The Hospital

(credit: Hunt County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect, however, continued on. With other law enforcement in pursuit, the chase continued on, traveling on several highways until Hunt County sheriff’s deputies deployed spike strips.

With the vehicle disabled, the suspect made a run for it but was eventually located, taken into custody and booked into the Rockwall County Jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s