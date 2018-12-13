DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It took a Dallas County jury approximately five hours to find the owner of the now defunct Irving nightclub Beamers partially responsible for a December 2012 deadly crash involving former Dallas Cowboy Josh Brent and Jerry Brown.

Brent was driving drunk and crashed after being over-served at the club and his friend and passenger Brown was killed.

Brent served several months behind bars for intoxication manslaughter.

Brown’s mother filed a civil suit against the owner of the bar.

A settlement will be decided at a later date.

Beamers closed in 2013, six months after the deadly crash.