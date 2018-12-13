  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beamers, civil trial, Deadly Crash, former Dallas Cowboy, Intoxication Manslaughter, Jerry Brown, Josh Brent, Nightclub

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It took a Dallas County jury approximately five hours to find the owner of the now defunct Irving nightclub Beamers partially responsible for a December 2012 deadly crash involving former Dallas Cowboy Josh Brent and Jerry Brown.

beamers Former Nightclub Owner Partially Responsible For Deadly Crash Involving Former Dallas Cowboys Players

(credit: Google Maps)

Brent was driving drunk and crashed after being over-served at the club and his friend and passenger Brown was killed.

Brent served several months behind bars for intoxication manslaughter.

Screen Shot 2018 12 12 at 7.17.30 PM Former Nightclub Owner Partially Responsible For Deadly Crash Involving Former Dallas Cowboys Players

Josh Brent – CBS 11

Brown’s mother filed a civil suit against the owner of the bar.

jerry brown Former Nightclub Owner Partially Responsible For Deadly Crash Involving Former Dallas Cowboys Players

Jerry Brown (Dallas Cowboys)

A settlement will be decided at a later date.

Beamers closed in 2013, six months after the deadly crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s