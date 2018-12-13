SWEETWATER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — As much as 6 inches of snow has accumulated in parts of West Texas as a winter storm swirls over the area.

The half-foot of snow on Thursday prompted state highway officials to close Texas Route 70 about 8 miles south of Sweetwater, about 180 miles west of Fort Worth.

The heaviest snowfall zone was an area bounded by San Angelo, Abilene and Sweetwater that were under a winter storm advisory until Friday morning.

Laurie Milton shared a photo with CBSDFW on Facebook when she was eight to ten miles outside of Sweetwater going south Thursday afternoon.

High winds with gusts of up to 60 mph were expected overnight across much of Texas — from Houston west to Eagle Pass on the Rio Grande and north to the Red River between Childress and Paris.

That area is under a wind advisory until midday Friday.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Thursday wind gusts were above 40mph in Graham.

Forecasters say strong winds will continue spreading east through the night.

