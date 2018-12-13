DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Dallas Mavericks can finally say their puzzling 10-game losing streak against the Atlanta Hawks is over.

Harrison Barnes scored 25 points, Doncic added 24 and the Mavericks extended their home winning streak to 11 games while ending a skid against Atlanta in a 114-107 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday night.

J.J. Barea had 18 points before leaving with a sprained left ankle as the Mavericks finally beat the Hawks after blowing a 26-point lead in October, when Young had a strong fourth quarter in his home debut to help the Hawks rally to a 111-104 win.

Young matched Doncic with 24 points and added 10 assists in the second meeting between players traded for each other on draft night. Doncic went third overall to the Hawks, who sent him to Dallas while the Mavericks picked Young at No. 5 for Atlanta.

“He’s a really good player and we can only hope to contain him,” Young said of Doncic, who was just 5 of 14 from the field but had his second career double-double with 10 rebounds while adding a team-high six assists. “He didn’t get too many good looks.”

Instead of wilting in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks took control with a 7-0 opening run for a 10-point lead and eventually went up by as many as 15 before the Hawks made it closer with an 11-1 run late.

The home winning streak is the longest for the Mavericks since a 12-game run in 2007-08, and their most recent win over Atlanta was on Oct. 30, 2013. Dallas had won 21 of the previous 29 meetings with the Hawks before the 10-game skid.

The rematch reiterated the opposite directions both teams are headed after ending the first meeting at 2-2. The Mavericks are 13-9 since then and among the current playoff teams in the rough Western Conference. The Hawks have gone 4-19.

The Mavericks played most of the second half without coach Rick Carlisle, who was ejected on two quick technicals when he thought Barnes got fouled without a call. Dallas went on a 16-5 run right after the ejection.

“He got them going,” said assistant Stephen Silas, who took over for Carlisle. “His energy got them going, and I tried to continue that energy with the group. They did a really good job after Rick got thrown out of the game.”

Kent Bazemore scored 22 for Atlanta, and John Collins had 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Role players got the fourth moving for Dallas, starting with Maxi Kleber on a dunk as he went on to score all seven of his points in the fourth quarter. Dorian Finney-Smith’s free throw gave Dallas its first 10-point lead, and he finished with 11 points.

