Filed Under:child honored, Dog Attack, firefighter, Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie Fire Department, loose dogs, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 10-year-old from Grand Prairie got special recognition from the Grand Prairie Fire Department for protecting his sister from two large, loose dogs last Friday morning.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department explained on its Facebook page, Jonathan and his sister, Melanie were attacked by the dogs as they walked to the bus stop just a few houses down from their own.

Melanie and her brother, Jonathan at the Grand Prairie Fire Department (GPFD – Facebook)

The fire department said, “Jonathan bravely protected his sister taking the majority of the dog bites and quickly got help from nearby neighbors who notified Grand Prairie Fire and Police.”

Both children went to the hospital for evaluation and are recovering from their injuries at home.

On Thursday afternoon, GPFD honored Jonathan’s courage and quick-thinking with a certificate presented by Fire Chief Robert Fite and the firefighters who responded to the children’s aid.

The Facebook post ended with, “Way to go Jonathan! BTW, Jonathan wants to be a firefighter when he grows up!”

Jonathan gets a high five from Chief Robert Fite (GPFD – Facebook)

