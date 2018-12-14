DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD is making changes after a video of a student assaulting a substitute teacher was caught on camera Thursday.

Skyline High School students recorded a student and a substitute teacher exchanging words followed by the student pushing the teacher and escalating further.

The teacher was treated for his injuries. The student was suspended and is also facing possible criminal charges.

The recorded fight was added to a complaint list from Skyline advocates who have called attention to other cases of student-on-teacher violence at the school.

Critics said school leadership lacked adequate school resource officers, campus monitors and police. The fight videos validated their concerns.

District officials said they’re adding more monitors and more resource officers in the building.

Intervention teams will also be added to get to conflict before it happens.

Students said these incidents are isolated acts, but they are seeing more fights in school.