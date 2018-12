WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – The White House chief of staff sweepstakes is over for the moment — and Mick Mulvaney is the winner, President Trump announced on Twitter Friday.

Mulvaney is currently the director of the Office of Management and Budget, a role he’ll be giving up for this job, and he was also recently the acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. He will replace outgoing White House chief of staff John Kelly, who is set to leave at the end of the year.

