STEPHENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Stephenville woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash that killed two young sisters on December 3.

Alyssa Litwin is facing charges including manslaughter, endangering a child and tampering with evidence.

Alyssa Litwin (Erath County Sheriff's Dept.)

Codie Rae Sackett, 5, and her younger sister, 9-month-old Charli Ann Sackett were killed when their mother’s car was hit from behind and pushed into oncoming traffic.

Their mother, Carrie, was released from the hospital Friday, December 14.

Codie Rae Sackett, 5, and her younger sister, 8-month old Charli Ann Sackett  (courtesy: Sackett family)

Court documents show Litwin told deputies she was not on the phone at the time of the crash.

She later admitted to erasing text messages after the crash.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Sackett family.

 

