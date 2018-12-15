DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)- The Boys and Girls Club of Dallas hosted its version of the hit television show, Shark Tank, Saturday afternoon.

Three teams made up of more than a dozen teenagers competed for 800 dollars.

Their business plans had to center around lowering teenage unemployment. The students were challenged to think through costs, profits and more.

Shark Tank gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to lure an investment from titans of the industry. The Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, is one of the show’s hosts.