  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMKlyde Warren Park Special
    7:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Business, Dallas, mark cuban, Shark Tank, teenage unemployment, The Boys and Girls Club of Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)- The Boys and Girls Club of Dallas hosted its version of the hit television show, Shark Tank, Saturday afternoon.

Three teams made up of more than a dozen teenagers competed for 800 dollars.

Their business plans had to center around lowering teenage unemployment. The students were challenged to think through costs, profits and more.

Shark Tank gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to lure an investment from titans of the industry. The Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, is one of the show’s hosts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s