DALLAS (CBSDF.COM) – The Affordable Care Act, which provides health insurance to millions of Americans, is on life support.

A federal judge in Fort Worth ruled the act, also known as Obamacare, is unconstitutional.

Although the future of the act is in jeopardy, many people in Dallas signed up for Obamacare before the deadline.

“If you’ve already signed up through Obamacare of any type of insurance, keep paying your premiums, go see your doctor,” said Judge Clay Jenkins. “This will work its way through the court system.”

Judge Reed O’Connor had an issue with the 2010 law’s individual mandate, which would tax anyone who didn’t get insured.

President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act eliminated that provision.

A lawsuit filed by 19 republican attorneys general and a republican governor argued that since the penalty had been eliminated, Obamacare was no longer constitutional.

Judge Reed agreed, writing the penalty can no longer be fairly read as an exercise of Congress’ tax power.

Trump praised the decision Saturday.

“It’s a big ruling, it’s a great ruling for our country,” said Trump. “We’ll be able to get great health care. We’ll be sitting down with the Democrats if the Supreme Court upholds. We’ll sit down with Dems and get great healthcare for our people.”

However, Democrats including incoming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi vowed to fight to save former President Barack Obama’s signature legislation. Both sides agreed that people with pre-existing conditions need protection.

Despite the ruling, people have until midnight Sunday to sign up for Obamacare. To sign up click here.