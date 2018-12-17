ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bailey Junior High School in Arlington was placed on lockdown due to a suspicious device found on campus, police say. The threat was deemed not credible and students resumed their normal day.

Police tweeted Monday morning that officers, along with the Arlington Fire Department, were checking the campus to make sure it was safe for students and faculty.

“Safety of our students & faculty are always our primary concern. We have not determined any credibility to the threat at this time,” police tweeted.

Arlington ISD sent out an alert about 40 minutes later that law enforcement deemed the threat not credible.