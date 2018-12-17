  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arlington, Bailey Junior High, lockdown, suspicious device

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bailey Junior High School in Arlington was placed on lockdown due to a suspicious device found on campus, police say. The threat was deemed not credible and students resumed their normal day.

Police tweeted Monday morning that officers, along with the Arlington Fire Department, were checking the campus to make sure it was safe for students and faculty.

“Safety of our students & faculty are always our primary concern. We have not determined any credibility to the threat at this time,” police tweeted.

Arlington ISD sent out an alert about 40 minutes later that law enforcement deemed the threat not credible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s