SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (CBSNEWS.COM) – A farm in California linked to the massive E. coli outbreak involving romaine lettuce has announced a recall of cauliflower and other types of lettuce as a precaution.

Adam Bros. Farming of Santa Maria said it is recalling red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower harvested at its farm in late November “out of an abundance of caution.”

