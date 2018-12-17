  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS BALTIMORE) – A mother is desperately looking for her 10-year-old daughter’s missing stuffed kitten after it got lost on a flight to Reagan Airport in DC.

According Katherine Bennett, the kitten went missing on an American Airlines flight from Dallas that landed at Reagan on Nov. 20.

The Texas family were on their way to visit the girl’s grandmother in Virginia.

The flight made a stop at O’Hare in Chicago, Bennett said. Now she’s hoping between the three airport’s lost-and-founds and other passengers, they can be reunited with the stuffed animal named Pepper.

