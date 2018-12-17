WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS BALTIMORE) – A mother is desperately looking for her 10-year-old daughter’s missing stuffed kitten after it got lost on a flight to Reagan Airport in DC.

According Katherine Bennett, the kitten went missing on an American Airlines flight from Dallas that landed at Reagan on Nov. 20.

@dcairports long shot – can you RT this? Trying to find my daughter’s beloved stuffed animal lost en route to DCA. @AmericanAir is helping and I’m trying to see if another passenger brought Pepper home and is trying to reunite. pic.twitter.com/9uJ6wtsay2 — K Bennett (@KEB22032) December 17, 2018

The Texas family were on their way to visit the girl’s grandmother in Virginia.

The flight made a stop at O’Hare in Chicago, Bennett said. Now she’s hoping between the three airport’s lost-and-founds and other passengers, they can be reunited with the stuffed animal named Pepper.