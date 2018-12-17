FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Holiday revelers were shocked to see a woman in a hoodie attempt to set the featured Christmas tree on fire at Sundance Square this weekend.

She lit a piece of paper, tossed it toward the massive tree then used an accelerant as stunned onlookers watched.

Luckily though, “Nothing was actually lit on fire,” said Fort Worth police Sgt. Chris Britt.

One witness posted video (before knowing the woman’s gender) of the whole thing on Facebook saying, “Sarah Chretien and I were talking a picture right next to this guy before we realized what on earth he was trying to do. Lexie Schuman and her boyfriend Blake Alexander yelled and grabbed us out of the way before he was successful at catching fire. This could’ve been a catastrophe. Thankful we could warn everyone around us before things got worse. Fire was put out by bystanders while cops chased the crazy down.

May I add no one tried to stop him because he did have lighter fluid (and God knows what else he could’ve had) so not only would the tree have caught on fire but bystanders as well.”

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

No one was hurt.