ARLINGTON (HOODLINE) — Looking for a yummy Southern meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern joints around Arlington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Damian’s Cajun Soul Cafe

Photo: Ruben C./Yelp

Topping the list is Damian’s Cajun Soul Cafe. Located at 185 S. Watson Road, suite 101 in East Arlington, this Cajun-Creole and barbecue joint is the highest rated Southern restaurant in Arlington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 322 reviews on Yelp.

Headed by chef Damian Placide, Sr., the spot serves boneless fried pork chops, smothered oxtails, Cajun fried catfish and more, with sides including red beans and candied yams.

2. Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q

Photo: Ponchai R./Yelp

Next up is Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q, situated at 451 E. Interstate Highway 20, at the other end of East Arlington. With four stars out of 249 reviews on Yelp, this outpost of the Lakeway, TX-based barbecue joint has proven to be a local favorite.

This chain is a Texas staple, and patrons can order meats including brisket, turkey breast, pork loin, sausage and baby back ribs in quantities of a half pound or more. Sides include potato salad, cream corn and coleslaw.

3. Bodacious Bar-B-Q

PHOTO: JAKE A./YELP

The Arlington location of East Texas-based Bodacious Bar-B-Q, located at 1206 E. Division St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grill four stars out of 192 reviews.

“I always order the brisket baked potato, macaroni and cheese, and banana pudding,” wrote Yelper Meg C. “They have all the barbecue classics and everything tastes fresh. Highly recommend this BBQ joint! You can’t go wrong!”

This spot offers traditional barbecue such as sliced or chopped beef brisket, smoked turkey, hot links and chicken breast with sides like beans, potato salad and corn on the cob.

4. Bru City Stadium

PHOTO: JAMES N./YELP

Bru City Stadium, a beer bar that offers barbecue and burgers in Central Arlington, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 47 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1004 N. Collins St. to see for yourself.

The pub has 100 beers on tap, plus food from Burgers and Brats and Eddie Dean BBQ.

5. Smokin’ Bones BBQ

Photo: BrIAN M/Yelp

And over in East Arlington, check out Smokin’ Bones BBQ, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score barbecue and more at 3003 E. Abram St.

Smokin’ Bones offerings include pulled pork sandwiches, smoked barbecue brisket quesadillas, smoked pulled chicken tacos and a three-meat platter.

6. Catfish Sam’s

Photo: Terry B./Yelp

Last but not least, there’s Catfish Sam’s, a West Arlington favorite with four stars out of 70 reviews. Stop by 2735 W. Division St. to hit up the seafood specialty joint next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings for fried denizens of the deep.

Catfish Sam’s menu includes fried catfish, fried clams, fried shrimp and fried fish filets; with sides including cornbread and baked potatoes.