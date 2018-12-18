DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – AT&T’s mobile 5G network went live in parts of 12 cities on Tuesday: Atlanta, Charlotte, N.C., Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Fla., Louisville, Ky., Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Raleigh, N.C., San Antonio and Waco, Texas.

On Friday, December 21, the company will be the first in the U.S. to offer a mobile 5G device over a commercial, standards-based mobile 5G network all across those 12 cities.

“While the initial launch starts small and will be limited, as the 5G ecosystem evolves customers will see enhancements in coverage, speeds and devices,” the company said in a news release.

“This is the first taste of the mobile 5G era,” said Andre Fuetsch, president, AT&T Labs and chief technology officer. “Being first, you can expect us to evolve very quickly. It’s early on the 5G journey and we’re ready to learn fast and continually iterate in the months ahead.”

In the first half of 2019, the company said it plans to deploy mobile 5G in parts of seven additional cities: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose, California.

“As the ecosystem evolves, this technology will ultimately change the way we live and conduct business,” said Mo Katibeh, chief marketing officer, AT&T Business. “We expect that our initial adopters will be innovative, growing businesses. They’re the starting point for what we think will be a technology revolution like we’ve never seen before.”

AT&T explained an initial offer, it will deliver select businesses and consumers our first mobile 5G device plus 5G data usage at no cost for at least 90 days.