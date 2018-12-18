DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 80-year-old woman died from burn injuries after a fire at a Dallas apartment complex Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Primrose Oaks Apartments in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive at around 1 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from a first floor unit in a two-story building.

Officials said the building’s sprinkler system had extinguished most of the flames, and that the fire was contained to a bedroom. Firefighters found the woman inside the bedroom and transported her to a hospital for burn injuries.

The woman, identified as Barbara Louise Reeves, was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday morning.

Fire officials believe the causes of the fire and her death were accidental.