PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police say a 23-year-old Florida man went through a McDonald’s drive-thru Sunday and tried to pay for his order with a bag of marijuana.

News outlets report Port St. Lucie police say the fast food worker at the drive-thru denied the trade and Anthony Andrew Gallagher drove off. He then returned to the drive-thru a short time later.

Police made contact with Gallagher and found 11 grams of marijuana on him. They arrested him on charges of marijuana possession and driving under the influence.

Police were alerted to Gallagher’s offer early Sunday morning and got a description of him from the worker. They say a suspect matching his description went through the drive-thru a little while later and police approached him.

It’s unclear if Gallagher attempted to pay for his order with drugs the second time. It’s also unclear if he has a lawyer.

