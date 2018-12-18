IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving ISD hired a new superintendent Tuesday.

A long-serving Irving ISD employee with deep ties to the community, Magda Hernandez, has been hired as the next leader for the Irving Independent School District.

The Board of Trustees approved Hernandez’s hiring as superintendent of schools for the 33,000-student district.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to lead this incredible district. I have proudly served Irving ISD for more than two decades because of our remarkable students and because it is a great community,” says Superintendent Magda Hernandez. “I am fully committed to guiding the district with my leadership and passion for education to meet every student’s highest potential, improving our engagement with families and the community and positioning Irving ISD as a premier district.

“Thank you to my colleagues for the shared passion to see each student succeed. Principals, teachers, support staff, administrators – your zest for doing what’s right by kids is contagious. It is an exciting time to continue to be a part of team Irving, now in the role of Superintendent of Schools, and I look forward to continuing excellent success for our students and staff,” added Hernandez.

Hernandez was named the lone finalist for the position last month. After completing the state required 21-day waiting period on Monday, she signed a contract during a special-called board meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The three-year contract is effective immediately.

“Although we are making history today with the hiring of the first female superintendent in Irving ISD, we are hiring someone who is also dedicated to this district,” says Board President Randy Randle. “It was important to the board that the next leader of the district know Irving ISD, the students and the community. We are ready to hit the ground running, pairing her long tenure with the great momentum already in place.”

Hernandez began her career in the district 26 years ago as a bilingual aide before earning her teaching degree from Texas Woman’s University, according to an Irving ISD news release.

Hernandez was then a bilingual and gifted and talented teacher at Good and Townley elementary schools before promoting to assistant principal at Townley. She then moved up to the administration building where she has served as human resources staffing and recruiting coordinator, director of human resources, assistant superintendent of human resources, associate superintendent of human resources and deputy superintendent of administrative services.

Hernandez also held the position of assistant superintendent of human resources in Waxahachie ISD. She graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in educational administration from TWU. She holds superintendent certification from the University of North Texas. She currently serves as Region 10 Human Resources Advisory Board Member and District IV representative for the Texas Association of School Personnel Administrators.

The community is invited to attend a reception to “Meet Magda” on Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Irving ISD Administration Building at 2621 W. Airport Freeway in Irving.