FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A first of its kind concert in Fort Worth happened on Tuesday.

Dementia patients and their caregivers were invited to attend the “dementia friendly” concert.

The “Sounds of the Season,” hosted by the James L. West Center for Dementia, featured the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

Gary Cole sponsored the event in honor of his late wife who had dementia and was a resident at the center.

Cole said while caring for her, he played music she enjoyed.

“It gave her joy which is hard to find in that process of descending into dementia,” said Cole.

The president of the center said concerts like these are very beneficial to patients, helping them bring back memories while calming agitation.