Want to find out about the freshest new spots in Euless? From a pizza spot to a Vietnamese place, read on for the newest destinations to make their debuts near you.

MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza

1310 Chisholm Trail, Suite 800

MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza is a new bar, offering pizza, salads and more. The interior has a live olive tree in the dining area. It’s one of only a few outposts in the Metroplex so far for the chain.

The pizza place makes Neapolitan-style pizzas that are ultra-thin crust and baked in wood-fire ovens for only 90 seconds at high heats. Its specialty pizzas, all of which are finished with Parmesan, basil and extra virgin olive oil, include the Devil’s with spicy sausage, spicy Italian salami and red chiles; the Forest with rosemary ham, mushrooms and black olives; and the Meats with Angus beef meatballs, pepperoni and rosemary ham. (See the full menu here.)

MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza has proven popular thus far, with a four-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Trish N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 27, wrote, “The pizza is amazing! Everything I love in a pizza. Thin crust, amazing sauce and great toppings! I’d eat this everyday if I could.”

Candye E. noted, “The food is worth the wait. The crust is flaky, and the staff is excellent. The manager came by and explained how everything works and made sure we were enjoying our food.”

Head on over to check it out: MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Chihiro Sushi & Bar

918 E. Harwood Road, Suite A

Chihiro Sushi & Bar is a new sushi bar.

On the menu, you’ll see specialty sushi rolls like the Nutty Chihiro with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, jalepeño and cilantro topped with almonds, unagi tare and wasabi cream, or the Lobster Bomb with lobster wrapped in avocado with ginger balsamic.

Chef special maki includes the Cherry Blossom with spicy salmon, apple and tempura bits, topped with seared tuna, seaweed salad, Sriracha aioli and wasabi creme, or the Fashion with crabsticks, chives, yamagobo, oshinko, cucumbers and tempura flakes, topped with tuna, tobiko and unagi aioli. (See the full menu here.)

The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.

Sean B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 13, wrote, “We sat at the sushi bar and were greeted with one of the chef’s specialties. A seared tuna sashimi that was amazing. Very fresh and flavorful. My favorite was the Cherry Blossom. The apple was very subtle, tempura flakes gave a nice crunch. Wasabi cream and Sriracha aioli were a great combo and again the fish was very fresh.”

Yelper Rachael T. noted, “Amazing sushi and friendly service! Great atmosphere that’s warm and inviting. Love the Tuna Tataki, Lobster Bomb and, my absolute favorite, the Nutty Chihiro!”

Head on over to check it out: Chihiro Sushi & Bar is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Wii’s Pho & Grill

918 E. Harwood Road, Suite B

Wii’s Pho & Grill is a new Vietnamese spot.

The menu offers spring and egg rolls, phở, fried rice, grilled rice platters, vermicelli bowls and other entrees and side dishes. Look for Lo Mein with egg noodles, bean sprouts, onions, scallions and a choice of chicken, beef, shrimp or a combo of all three. Then there are the grilled salmon skewers with steamed rice, tomatoes, cucumber and a side salad. Or consider fried shrimp rolls and the lemongrass beef vermicelli.

With four stars out of 12 Yelp reviews, it’s on the way to developing a local fan base.

Jacque P., who reviewed it on Nov. 11, wrote, “Fast and friendly service. The food is delicious. I recommend having the calamari as your appetizer. The sauce they provide is an excellent pairing with these crispy delights.”

Dee H. noted, “One of the best vegetable phở soups I’ve ever had. Very fresh vegetables, savory, perfect broth and delicious noodles. The restaurant is very clean and beautifully decorated.”

Its hours are 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon–8 p.m. on Sunday.