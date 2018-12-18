FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Frisco Police Department said Tuesday, a coyote possibly linked to recent attacks, was removed from the affected area and sent for testing.

While the police department cannot definitively say this is the animal responsible, police said it is believed to likely be related.

The Frisco Police Department urges residents to remain vigilant and exercise caution in the affected area.

Coyote sightings in the vicinity of Eldorado Parkway, between North County and Granbury, should immediately be reported to the non-emergency line (972-292-6010).

Citizens who witness an attack, or a coyote exhibiting aggressive behavior, are asked to call 911.

Unless threatened by an aggressive animal, residents are discouraged from taking matters into their own hands. This allows the professionals to work unimpeded for the safety of everyone.

A person jogging on the sidewalk of Eldorado Parkway was attacked by an aggressive coyote Wednesday, November 28 around 6:00 a.m., Frisco Police said.

A jogger suffered significant injuries to her neck and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment on November 28. The jogger underwent surgery for her injuries and is recovering.

The Frisco Police Department said it is now aware of at least five situations involving an aggressive coyote in the same area over the past month; all of which have occurred between 6:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.