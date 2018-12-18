I am a big Rosemary Clooney fan. This lady from Maysville, KY really knew how to sing a song with a wide vocal range and with so much passion and emotion.

She was one of the most popular singers of the 1950s. Between 1954 and 1957, she charted five songs on Billboard, two of which hit #1, and another that many people know, “Mambo Italiano.” In later life, she was a prolific jazz singer until her death in 2002. She was married for a while to actor Jose Ferrer and had a son, Gabriel, who married Debby Boone. Most folks know that she was the aunt to actor George Clooney.

The song in our blog, “Love, You Didn’t Do Right By Me,” is one of my personal favorites from the movie, “White Christmas.” Released by Paramount in 1954, it starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Clooney, and Vera Ellen, and directed by Michael Cutiz. Irving Berlin composed all music and songs.

This song is performed by Clooney at a point where she and Crosby’s characters have had a squabble, leaves the winter resort in Vermont where they have been to take a gig in New York, and so Bing heads for the nightclub to straighten things out!

The lyrics go like this:

Love you didn’t do right by me

You planned a romance that just hadn’t a chance and I’m through Love you didn’t do right by me

I’m back on the shelf

and I’m blaming myself

but it’s you My one love affair didn’t get anywhere from the start

To send me a Joe who had winter and snow in his heart

wasn’t smart. Love you didn’t do right by me

As they say in the song…you done me wrong

The version here is not the one from the movie but recorded in studio by Clooney with Paul Weston & His Orchestra in 1954 on the Columbia Records label, produced by Mitch Miller and Al Ham. This version runs 2:56. Slightly different than the one used in the movie but still good.