HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Free agent outfielder Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros have finalized a $32 million, two-year contract.

The 31-year-old, whose deal was announced Wednesday, had spent his entire 10-year career with the Cleveland Indians, where he was a three-time All-Star.

He gets a $2 million signing bonus payable on March 15 and annual salaries of $15 million.

Brantley is a career .295 hitter and gives Houston an upgrade to an outfield anchored by center fielder George Springer.

Michael Brantley #23 of the Cleveland Indians hits a sacrifice fly ball in the third inning to score Yan Gomes #7 (not pictured) against the Houston Astros during Game Three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Brantley hit .309 with 17 homers, 36 doubles and 76 RBIs in 143 games last season, making 134 starts in left field. He had a $12 million base salary and earned $100,000 in bonuses.

His best season came in 2014, when he finished third in AL MVP voting after hitting 20 homers with 97 RBIs — both career highs.

Brantley can earn award bonuses for top five in the AL MVP voting, making the All-Star ream or winning the World Series or League Championship MVP, a Gold Glove or a Silver Slugger award.

The Astros won a club record 103 games in 2017 and lost in the American League Championship series to the eventual World Champion Boston Red Sox.

