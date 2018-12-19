WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – Hawks in the Republican Party are fuming over President Trump’s abrupt decision to pull some U.S. troops from Syria, a move they say he made without consulting them. And the White House and Pentagon are offering sparse details on how such a withdrawal will work, with the White House and the Pentagon referring questions to each other Wednesday in the wake of the announcement.

“It’s a catastrophic disaster,” one senior administration official told CBS News “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan of the fallout from the president’s decision, saying the national security team is working to mitigate that fallout.

