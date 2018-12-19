  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – Hawks in the Republican Party are fuming over President Trump’s abrupt decision to pull some U.S. troops from Syria, a move they say he made without consulting them. And the White House and Pentagon are offering sparse details on how such a withdrawal will work, with the White House and the Pentagon referring questions to each other Wednesday in the wake of the announcement.

“It’s a catastrophic disaster,” one senior administration official told CBS News “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan of the fallout from the president’s decision, saying the national security team is working to mitigate that fallout.

GettyImages 956149426 e1545269978640 Backlash Mounts Over President Trumps Withdrawal From Syria

A picture taken on May 8, 2018 shows vehicles and structures of the US-backed coalition forces in the northern Syrian town of Manbij. – The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor with sources on the ground, says around 350 members of the US-led coalition — mostly American troops — are stationed around Manbij. (Photo by Delil souleiman / AFP) (Photo credit should read DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

