ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 15,000-seat cricket stadium and 80-acre mixed-used development is going to be built in Allen.

Texas-based Thakkar Developers, in collaboration with The CricRealty Company, unveiled plans for a new development called Allen Sports Village.

The village will feature more than 500,000 square feet of Class A office space, 1,000 residential units, 165,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, a training center, an events center and two hotels.

The City of Allen said in a news release, it is working with the developers to finalize an economic incentives agreement to support the project.

“Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world,” said Sam Thakkar, CEO of the Perfect Group of Business, which includes Thakkar Developers. “There are an estimated 20 million cricket fans in the United States. Plus, the growing Indian American population and increasing international community in North Texas makes the Allen Sports Village a perfect location for professional cricket”

“We’re thrilled to enter into this private-public partnership with the developers to bring this unique project to Allen,” said Allen Mayor Stephen Terrell. “With a new international visitor base, we look forward to a big boost in tourism spending—which benefits businesses and residents alike.”

In addition to professional cricket, the multi-use stadium will also be suitable for other global sports, concerts and special events. Construction on the site is expected to begin in 2019, with the first phase, including the stadium, expected to be completed 2021.