FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A homeowner in Fort Worth shot and critically wounded a man who he believes tried to break into his home early Wednesday morning, police say.

The incident happened just after midnight in the 8500 block of Cove Meadow Lane near West Risinger Road in south Fort Worth.

Police say the homeowner was in his garage when he opened an app on his phone and saw a man at his front door through a camera trying to turn the doorknob and get into the house. The homeowner shot through the door, striking the man in the neck, wrist and arm.

The man was taken to John Peter Smith hospital in critical condition.

The homeowner was not arrested.