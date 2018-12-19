ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Construction on the Texas Rangers future home Globe Life Field moves into another phase.

The newest tool on the project, the biggest American-made conventional crawler crane ever built, has arrived.

“It’s a Manitowoc 31,000. It was based out of Atlanta. It did Mercedes Benz Stadium for the Falcons, so it was in a storage yard in Atlanta,” explained Jim Cuddihee of Manhattan Construction.

The crane is so huge, it took 150 trucks to get it to Arlington.

It will be used to install the retractable roof.

Despite the rainy weather in September and October, officials said Wednesday construction is on schedule.

Globe Life Field is set to open in April 2020.