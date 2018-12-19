  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMSurvivor Reunion Special
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arlington, ballpark construction, giant crane, Globe Life Field, Texas, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Construction on the Texas Rangers future home Globe Life Field moves into another phase.

The newest tool on the project, the biggest American-made conventional crawler crane ever built, has arrived.

Screen Shot 2018 12 19 at 6.13.12 PM Humongous Crane Arrives In Arlington To Install Retractable Roof At Globe Life Field

giant crane arrives at Globe Life Field (CBS 11)

“It’s a Manitowoc 31,000. It was based out of Atlanta. It did Mercedes Benz Stadium for the Falcons, so it was in a storage yard in Atlanta,” explained Jim Cuddihee of Manhattan Construction.

The crane is so huge, it took 150 trucks to get it to Arlington.

It will be used to install the retractable roof.

Despite the rainy weather in September and October, officials said Wednesday construction is on schedule.

Globe Life Field is set to open in April 2020.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s