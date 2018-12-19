NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Plugged In To DFW talks to the experts for tips on keeping those New Year’s Resolutions.

Licensed professional counselor, Cedric Wood, offers tips on staying motivated and accountable to your New Year’s Resolutions.

Manisha Raja, MD, tells us why it’s important to talk to your doctor before starting a new diet or exercise program.

President of Get Organized!, Lorraine Brock, offers tips on getting organized in the new year.

Bill Dendy, President of Elite Financial Management, Inc., shares tips on ways to save and pay off debt in 2019.