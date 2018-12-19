NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Children need primary health care not only when they are sick, but also to prevent them from getting sick.

Children’s Health offers tips to help your child not be afraid to get their shots.

Sleep is as important for growing children as nutrition and exercise.

To help ensure the health and safety of young athletes, the CDC developed the HEADS UP Concussion in Youth Sports initiative to offer information about concussions to coaches, parents, and athletes involved in youth sports.

One in five children will experience some type of mental health problem. Children’s Health clears up some common myths about mental health.

Children’s Health offers tips on talking to your child about suicide.