  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Babies, children's health, Concussions, doctors, Health, Kids, medicine, Plugged In, sleep, Sports

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Children need primary health care not only when they are sick, but also to prevent them from getting sick.

Children’s Health offers tips to help your child not be afraid to get their shots.

Sleep is as important for growing children as nutrition and exercise.

To help ensure the health and safety of young athletes, the CDC developed the HEADS UP Concussion in Youth Sports initiative to offer information about concussions to coaches, parents, and athletes involved in youth sports.

One in five children will experience some type of mental health problem. Children’s Health clears up some common myths about mental health.

Children’s Health offers tips on talking to your child about suicide.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s