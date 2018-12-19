EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother was attacked and robbed in a Euless parking lot moments after putting her two young children in her SUV.

Police said the terrifying encounter happened around 7:30 p.m. on December 12 as they were leaving a business along North Main Street near East Midway Drive.

A masked suspect confronted the woman, punched her in the face knocking her to the ground and grabbed her purse.

After the attack, the suspect jumped in the backseat of what appears to be a white 2017 or 2018 Dodge Dart and sped off.

At that point, her children and other bystanders rushed to the woman’s aid.

Police believe the robbery suspect and driver may also be responsible for an aggravated robbery in Irving, in which they pointed handguns at two women in a parking lot, demanding their purses.