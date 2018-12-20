DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – The holiday travel season is officially underway, and Friday is expected to be the busiest day at the nation’s airports.

DFW Airport has a new tool that could make getting through security a little faster.

It’s a real-time monitor letting travelers know the exact wait time at this checkpoint and also the nearest checkpoint.

The checkpoint sensors were installed overnight at several spots in the C and D terminals at DFW.

An airport spokesperson says, in the coming months, the sensors will be placed at all of the 16 TSA checkpoints and eventually on the airport’s app.

The technology is meant to equip travelers with accurate information so they can decide which checkpoint to use. Travelers say that guesswork can add stress to anyone’s trip.

“It’s kind of like when you’re on a ride at Disneyland. It’s kind of nice to know if you’re going to be there for a while or not, especially when you have kids,” says Colby Fitzgerald.

DFW Airport expects more than three million passengers during the next two weeks.