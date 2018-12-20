WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – Defense Secretary James Mattis will leave the Trump Administration at the end of February, he informed President Trump in a letter Thursday.

The defense secretary said he is stepping down because of the differences in viewpoints with Mr. Trump.

“Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position,” Mattis wrote.

Mr. Trump announced the news in a tweet and praised Mattis’ tenure as secretary.

….equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

