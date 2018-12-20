  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – She was known as the “girl in the closet” and made headlines almost two decades ago after surviving years of abuse from her family. Now Lauren Kavanaugh sits in the Denton County Jail, accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Lewisville police say Kavanaugh used her story to lure the victim through a Facebook page and now they’re concerned the woman could have more victims.

Kavanaugh’s Facebook page offered friendship and support to abuse victims.

It was a tip Monday that led to Kavanaugh’s arrest. She’s been charged with sexual assault of a child.

The alleged 14-year-old victim told investigators that she had been in a sexual relationship with Kavanaugh for the last two months.

Kavanaugh 45 Police Concerned Girl In The Closet May Have More Sexual Assault Victims

(credit:
Lewisville Police Department)

Kavanaugh, 25, had been living with the victim and her family.

Lewisville Police Department Captain Jesse Hunter says the victim’s family thought Kavanaugh was helping their daughter.

The Facebook page titled “The Lauren Kavanaugh Story” has been taken down.

“We’re hoping this is an isolated incident,” Captain Hunter said. “The victim was contacted through social media [and] we know there were almost 16,000 followers. So, we’re concerned that maybe there are other victims we just don’t know about yet.”

Kavanaugh was eight-years-old when she was rescued from a trailer in Hutchins in 2001. She had been starved and tortured, weighing less than 30 pounds.

Police are now asking parents to talk to their children to find out if they may have had contact with the woman online or in person.

